Το νέο τραγούδι της Irene Skylakaki με τίτλο Dead People κυκλοφόρησε μαζί με το music video που σκηνοθέτησε ο David East.
Mια ωμή εξομολόγηση για την αγάπη, την απώλεια και τον κύκλο της φθοράς.
Ένα τραγούδι για ανθρώπους που πληγώνουν και πληγώνονται, για ψυχές που αλλάζουν μορφή και συνεχίζουν να περπατούν ακόμη κι όταν το έδαφος χάνεται.
Ένα σκοτεινό αλλά βαθιά ανθρώπινο ταξίδι, όπου ο θάνατος δεν είναι τέλος, αλλά μετάβαση.
Music & Lyrics by Irene Skylakaki
Produced by Vasilis Nissopoulos & Irene Skylakaki
Love me, hold me, let me go
That’s the only love I know
No one lasts forever, only trees
But then eventually
Trees too fall and decompose
Why are you standing on my toes?
Can’t you tell I’m hurting?
Don’t you see my soul converting
Into something unexplored
Rough and wicked, empty, sore
Can’t you tell I’m hurting?
Don’t you see my soul converting
Endless circle, nothing new
Money, ego, sticky glue
Close your eyes, feel the beat
Final breaths on repeat
Follow the thread, how did it start?
What was the moment that fucked with your heart?
Hurt people, money people
Left, right, centre – one people, dead people
God people, gone people
We are all people, one people
Bad people, good people, one people
Sad people, old people, hurt people
One people, dead people, dead people, dead people
Blind people, lonely people,
bad people, good people, one people, sad people, old people, hurt people,
one people, dead people, dead people, dead people, blind people, lonely people, one people, gone people
I’m getting good at death
No longer out of breath
I’ve lost the ground beneath my feet
And kept walking
I’m getting good at death
No longer out of breath
Opened another door
Explored a higher floor