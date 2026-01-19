Το νέο τραγούδι της Irene Skylakaki με τίτλο Dead People κυκλοφόρησε μαζί με το music video που σκηνοθέτησε ο David East.

Mια ωμή εξομολόγηση για την αγάπη, την απώλεια και τον κύκλο της φθοράς.

Ένα τραγούδι για ανθρώπους που πληγώνουν και πληγώνονται, για ψυχές που αλλάζουν μορφή και συνεχίζουν να περπατούν ακόμη κι όταν το έδαφος χάνεται.

Ένα σκοτεινό αλλά βαθιά ανθρώπινο ταξίδι, όπου ο θάνατος δεν είναι τέλος, αλλά μετάβαση.

Music & Lyrics by Irene Skylakaki

Produced by Vasilis Nissopoulos & Irene Skylakaki

Love me, hold me, let me go

That’s the only love I know

No one lasts forever, only trees

But then eventually

Trees too fall and decompose

Why are you standing on my toes?

Can’t you tell I’m hurting?

Don’t you see my soul converting

Into something unexplored

Rough and wicked, empty, sore

Can’t you tell I’m hurting?

Don’t you see my soul converting

Endless circle, nothing new

Money, ego, sticky glue

Close your eyes, feel the beat

Final breaths on repeat

Follow the thread, how did it start?

What was the moment that fucked with your heart?

Hurt people, money people

Left, right, centre – one people, dead people

God people, gone people

We are all people, one people

Bad people, good people, one people

Sad people, old people, hurt people

One people, dead people, dead people, dead people

Blind people, lonely people,

bad people, good people, one people, sad people, old people, hurt people,

one people, dead people, dead people, dead people, blind people, lonely people, one people, gone people

I’m getting good at death

No longer out of breath

I’ve lost the ground beneath my feet

And kept walking

I’m getting good at death

No longer out of breath

Opened another door

Explored a higher floor