“Unalgorithmic Love“. Το νέο release των Hume Assine, ψάχνει την αγάπη εκτός αλγορίθμου
«Fast food» σχέσεις, swiping και scrolling στην πλαστικοποιημένη τελειότητα. Ανάμεσα στα dos και don’ts των προκαθορισμένων προτύπων, το “Unalgorithmic Love” αναρωτιέται αν η πραγματική αγάπη κρύβεται τελικά στο γυαλιστερό content υψηλής ανάλυσης ή εκεί που δεν το περιμένεις. Eκεί που όταν βλέπεις ταβάνι, κάποιος σου ζωγραφίζει αστέρια για να απογειωθείτε μαζί, αποδεικνύοντας ότι η αληθινή σύνδεση βρίσκεται πάντα πέρα από τα ψηφιακά φίλτρα.
Αυτή η ανάγκη για απόδραση από το ψηφιακό καλούπι, αποτυπώνεται μέσα από ένα σουρεαλιστικό DIY music video όπου η τραγουδίστρια του project, ενσαρκώνει μια πλαστική κούκλα που περιπλανιέται σε ένα supermarket, «ψωνίζοντας» ιδανικούς συντρόφους.
(In love) with someone Ι could not imagine
with someone Ι could not see
something small became loud
This sudden love lifts me off the ground
With someone Ι could not imagine
with someone Ι could not see
A little bit, of super feelings
you painted stars when I hit the ceiling
I see the future
In your eyes
Unalgorithmic solid love
In a 4K shiny world
With someone Ι could not imagine
With someone Ι could not imagine
(in love) with someone Ι could not imagine
and now we have a big reveal (oh)
Swiping left or right
sleeping all alone at night
A little lot, became loud
this sudden love, off the “cloud” (oh)
I see the future
In your eyes
Unalgorithmic solid love
In a 4K shiny world
In love with someone I could not see
Now I see who I want to be
Fast food love stories, washed away
We’ re not as perfect and that’s ok
Come on, let’s dance just you and me
now we’re rolling algorithmic free
We are the movers and we don’t know why
This is our time, let’s give it a try!
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