“Unalgorithmic Love“. Το νέο release των Hume Assine, ψάχνει την αγάπη εκτός αλγορίθμου

«Fast food» σχέσεις, swiping και scrolling στην πλαστικοποιημένη τελειότητα. Ανάμεσα στα dos και don’ts των προκαθορισμένων προτύπων, το “Unalgorithmic Love” αναρωτιέται αν η πραγματική αγάπη κρύβεται τελικά στο γυαλιστερό content υψηλής ανάλυσης ή εκεί που δεν το περιμένεις. Eκεί που όταν βλέπεις ταβάνι, κάποιος σου ζωγραφίζει αστέρια για να απογειωθείτε μαζί, αποδεικνύοντας ότι η αληθινή σύνδεση βρίσκεται πάντα πέρα από τα ψηφιακά φίλτρα.

Αυτή η ανάγκη για απόδραση από το ψηφιακό καλούπι, αποτυπώνεται μέσα από ένα σουρεαλιστικό DIY music video όπου η τραγουδίστρια του project, ενσαρκώνει μια πλαστική κούκλα που περιπλανιέται σε ένα supermarket, «ψωνίζοντας» ιδανικούς συντρόφους.

(In love) with someone Ι could not imagine

with someone Ι could not see

something small became loud

This sudden love lifts me off the ground

With someone Ι could not imagine

with someone Ι could not see

A little bit, of super feelings

you painted stars when I hit the ceiling

I see the future

In your eyes

Unalgorithmic solid love

In a 4K shiny world

With someone Ι could not imagine

With someone Ι could not imagine

(in love) with someone Ι could not imagine

and now we have a big reveal (oh)

Swiping left or right

sleeping all alone at night

A little lot, became loud

this sudden love, off the “cloud” (oh)

I see the future

In your eyes

Unalgorithmic solid love

In a 4K shiny world

In love with someone I could not see

Now I see who I want to be

Fast food love stories, washed away

We’ re not as perfect and that’s ok

Come on, let’s dance just you and me

now we’re rolling algorithmic free

We are the movers and we don’t know why

This is our time, let’s give it a try!